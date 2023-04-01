Health Dept issues Covid guidelines; masks mandatory for pregnant women, children, elderly

Thiruvananthapuram: The health department has issued Covid guidelines owing to the slight increase in cases in the state. The guidelines were released based on the Covid review meeting held the other day.

As per the guidelines, both government and private hospitals should arrange beds specifically to treat Covid patients.

If a patient under treatment is confirmed to be infected with Covid, they shall not be denied further treatment by the hospital authorities under any circumstance.

Samples of those who test positive for Covid must be sent for WGS (Whole Genome Sequencing) testing from every district as per existing norms. Health Minister Veena George informed the respective District Surveillance Officers to ensure the same.

Covid Guidelines