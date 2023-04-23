Beware of fraudsters; keep these in mind during online transactions

With the increase in online transactions, fraudsters in the field are also on a rise. There are many who fall victim to fraud because of their ignorance or greed for money. Behind messages such as, “make money from home; earn up to Rs 5,000 a day; jobs offered; bank accounts, debit and credit cards will be frozen in hours if KYC is not completed; pay tax on money sent to India; and electricity fuse will be removed if the KSEB bill is not paid now”, there could be fraudsters. The bank account will go empty if one provides the information sought by them or the link connected to the message is clicked.

Fake, all of them

Online frauds are many, like hacking and phishing. But the only aim of all these is just one thing - the details of your bank account or cards or else, money.

It is better not to visit websites that give enticing offers. The website address (URL) or link should be examined before sending money. It should be ensured that the money is being sent to the original website.

The lock icon shown along with the link is an indication that the website is safe. There are fakes that rival leading websites, including those of governments and hotels. If you pay money through them, there are two problems. One, the money will be lost; second, they will get details about the way you sent the money (OTP, CVV, password).

Payment is a conundrum

Many were relieved that no one could pickpocket them after the money that was lying in the pocket moved to the bank account and from there to the payment app of the smartphone. But fraudsters were close behind.

The person who responded to an advertisement for renting out a flat introduced himself as an army officer. He asked for the Google Pay number to send the advance amount. Shortly after, he said that the payee’s number was not seen while trying to make payment and demanded that Re 1 should be paid to him. The next request was to check whether Rs 50,000 that had been sent was received or not. There was a request for Rs 50,000 on Google Pay. The victim was asked to click on it and to enter the Google PIN number. As soon as the Google PIN was entered, Rs 50,000 was lost from the account.

When it was pointed out, there was a demand to deposit another Rs 50,000 and that Rs 1 lakh would be returned as lumpsum. The victim smelt a fraud only then.There is a facility in payment apps to send the requested money. Those not very familiar with the app will mistake it for a request to receive money. Money will simply disappear if that link is clicked and the PIN number is entered.

Money lost, file complaint

Do you not face problems such as "the beneficiary not getting the amount even after the amount has been debited, payment being made to the wrong account, fraudulent transactions, and transaction pending,” in payment apps including Google Pay? If so, make a complaint to the National Payment Corporation.

Link: npci.org.in/what-we-do/upi/dispute-redressal-mechanism

Customer care numbers of UPI apps

Google Pay - 1800 419 0157

Phonepe - 080 6872 7374, 022 6872 7374

BHIM - 1800 120 1740

Paytm - 0120 4456 456