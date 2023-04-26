Vigilance to probe into AI camera deal

Thiruvananthapuram: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) will probe into the alleged corruption in the controversial Artificial Intelligence (AI) camera project in the state.



It is reported that the government has given its permission to initiate a preliminary probe into the controversies. According to reports, Vigilance received complaints against five deals related to the installation of AI-enabled cameras.

Serious allegations are being raised against former joint transport commissioner Rajeev Puthalath. It is learnt that financial transactions approved by Puthalath will come under the scanner.

However, the government claimed that a preliminary probe was initiated over the controversies related to the project in May 2022. Later, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered a comprehensive probe in February 2023. Special unit-2 of the VACB in Thiruvananthapuram investigated the controversies. sources said.

It is alleged that state-PSU Keltron had only spent Rs 5.5 crore for the project despite the government-sanctioned nearly Rs 166 crore for it. Though the government claimed that the AI camera project was carried out by Keltron, the involvement of several private companies also came to light. At the same time, serious allegations are raised against Presadio company based in Kozhikode which took the sub-contract of the project from Keltron. Apart from SRIT, KELTRON had given eight tenders to six companies for works and purchase of equipment for the project. The government firm had made a financial transaction of Rs 4 crore 21 lakh.