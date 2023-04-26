Centre willing to reconsider SilverLine if new DPR is submitted: Vaishnaw

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remained mum about the jinxed SilverLine Project at Tuesday's function where different railway projects for Kerala was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw asserted that the Centre is not opposed to it.

"We take the view that development should be fast-paced. There is no discrimination on this issue. The Central government has a clear stand," the Union Minister said in an interview given to Malayala Manorama on Tuesday when the Vande Bharat Express train linking Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod to was flagged off by the PM.

The SilverLine Project envisages the construction of a greenfield semi high-speed rail corridor from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. It is a pet project of the Left Democratic Front State Government of Kerala.

"Rs 200 crore to 250 crore would be required for a kilometre for such a project. The State government has estimated Rs 120 crore for a kilometre not out of ignorance but with a plan to raise the cost once the project is started. The project was submitted ignoring the ground realities. The issue can be examined if a new Detailed Project Report (DPR) is submitted. A decision can be taken after examining all aspects," the Union Minister said.

A railway line with narrower width is envisaged for SilverLine. It will be difficult to integrate this 500 km line with the 70,000-km broad gauge network of the country. This will become an isolated corridor. If the existing railway line in Kerala is improved, the speed of trains can be increased, Vaishnav noted, while also remarking that he was pained that the SilverLine has become a political issue in the State.

For Kerala, the Centre has projects which have been prepared after much home-work. The decision is to achieve the aims of the modernization of the railway lines, doubling of the lines and speed, and new Vande Bharat trains to places including Bengaluru, the Minister added.

On gains for Railways from the Vizhinjam Port

The connectivity between 200 ports is already strong. New projects will be launched once the Vizhinjam Port opens, Vaishnaw said.

On development of railway in Kerala

From now, the country is not going to think of double lines but four and six lanes. The laying of the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari, Ernakulam-Kumbalam, Kumbalam-Thuravoor, and Thuravoor-Alappuzha rail lines is going on, the Union Minister added.

Replying to a query on development of railway stations in Kerala, Vaishnaw said "a commercial area of 40,000 square metre could be made available on the 15-acre land at Nemom. Establishment of even IT parks could be considered at this place. Major development is being planned for Nemom, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Petta, and Kochuveli stations. Multi-storey buildings are being constructed. All this could be completed in three years. Thirty-four stations in Kerala are being developed to international standards."

Chief Minister avoids SilverLine reference

Chief Minister avoided mentioning the State government’s dream project of SilverLine even though the Prime Minister and the Union Railway Minister were present on the same dais. The Chief Minister did not utter the word SilverLine throughout his speech which lasted about 10 minutes.

The stand of the State government is that SilverLine would be implemented only if the Central government gives its approval.

The Chief Minister, however, put forward all the demands of Kerala with regard to railways in his speech. After expressing his gratitude for introducing Vande Bharat, he demanded more Vande Bharat trains.

Vaishnaw had said a week ago that SilverLine was not a closed chapter and that discussions would be conducted with the Chief Minister on the issue.