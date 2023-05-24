Over 60% pass in first-of-its-kind Vigilance test to select police on deputation

Thiruvananthapuram: Over 60% of the police officials who wrote the written test conducted by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) for selection to the agency’s service on deputation have passed the examination.

The personnel from local police stations ranking from constable to sub-inspector were considered for deputation after obtaining nod from them to join the service.

Although 4,300 persons had applied, only 2,300 wrote the test which was conducted at the centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode. A total of 1,426 persons who scored 50% marks became eligible for deputation.

The questions for the first-of-its-kind examination, which carried a maximum of 100 marks, were from subjects such as General Knowledge, the Vigilance Manual, Anti-Corruption Act, Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code, Police Act, and Information Technology.

Three-year deputation

The Intelligence wing of the VACB and the Special Branch will scrutinise the antecedents of those who have passed the test in order to ensure that they have not been involved in criminal or corruption cases. They will be appointed on deputation for three years as and when vacancies arise. At present, there are persons continuing in deputation even beyond five years.

Usually, the personnel who join the local police station from the Armed Police battalions enter service in the VACB by using influence. Vigilance has 600 officials in the rank of constable and sub-inspector at present.

Officers in the rank of Inspector and Deputy Superintendent of Police are appointed on direct deputation. Many of the police personnel seek refuge in Vigilance in order to escape from the excessive burden of work in local police stations and to avoid possible disciplinary action.

Special incentive awaited

The payment of special incentive recommended for Vigilance officials so as to prevent them from being influenced by monetary considerations has not been implemented.

The recent incident wherein a Vigilance Deputy Superintendent of Police took bribes for hushing up a bribery case suggests that some of the Vigilance officials themselves are influenced by inducements.