KSU names Minister P Rajeeve in fake certificate case, seeks forensic test

Kochi: The Kerala Students Union (KSU) on Thursday alleged that the Ernakulam district leadership of the CPM, including Law and Industries Minister P Rajeeve, was involved in the controversy relating to former Students Federation of India (SFI) leader K Vidya, who is caught in a fake teaching experience certificate controversy.

KSU state president Aloysius Xavier dragged the name of the minister into the controversy even as he sought a comprehensive probe into the incident as well as the row over the anomalies in the exam results of SFI state secretary P M Arsho.

SFI is the student wing of the ruling CPM while KSU is of the opposition Congress.

Addressing a press conference at the Ernakulam District Committee office, Aloysius said Vidya secured admission for PhD in the Kalady Sree Sankaracharya Sanskrit University, allegedly flouting SC/ST reservation rules, with the support of CPM leadership, including Rajeeve.

Aloysius did not provide any proof for Rajeeve’s involvement in the certificate forgery but said it was evident that such a crime would not take place in Maharaja’s College without the knowledge of top CPM leadership in the district.

He demanded that the report of the probe conducted by the varsity’s SC/ST cell into the allegation against Vidya be made public. He said her PhD admission should be cancelled. The complaint against Vidya’s PhD admission surfaced after she was accused of forging a certificate of teaching experience from Maharaja’s College.

The KSU has filed a complaint with the Governor, who is also the chancellor of the universities in the state, as well as the state police chief seeking a detailed probe into the controversies surrounding Maharaja’s College.

Aloysius alleged that an unholy nexus involving SFI and pro-Left teaching and non-teaching staff has been running the college flouting all rules. He demanded that the original experience certificate submitted by Vidya to the RGM Government Arts and Science College at Attappadi in Palakkad district during an interview for the post of a guest lecturer should be subjected to forensic examination.

“It is necessary to find out if the seal in the certificate is original or forged. We suspect that the CPM-backed non-teaching staff might have helped Vidya with the original seal from the college office,” he said.

He said the college has been appointing vice principals flouting UGC regulations to facilitate malpractices favouring SFI. “Vidya’s certificate was signed by then vice principal in the absence of the principal. The UGC rule is that the teacher who has the senior-most experience after the principal should be appointed the vice principal. However, in Maharaja’s, teachers with lesser experience are appointed to the post because of their political allegiance. We demand that all files and documents signed by the vice principals in the past few years should be re-examined,” he said.

Principal clueless in Arsho case

On the exam result controversy involving Arsho, the KSU state chief said even the principal of the college was clueless as to what happened. “We can’t believe the statements of the principal because he has been making contradictory claims ever since the controversy broke,” he said.

Police on Tuesday registered a case based on a complaint filed by Maharaja's College alleging that a fake teaching experience certificate from the institution was produced by Vidya to secure a guest faculty post in another college.

The incident came to light after the Government Arts and Science College at Attappadi in Palakkad expressed doubts regarding the veracity of the certificate produced by the candidate.

According to the complaint, the woman has claimed in the "fake certificate" that she was a guest lecturer at Maharaja's College in 2018-19. "No guest lecturers have been appointed in the Malayalam department of the college in the last ten years. The emblem clearly shows that it was fake," college principal, V S Joy, told the media.

Police said a case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the college authorities.

Protesting against the incident, Ernakulam District Congress Committee alleged that SFI state secretary Arsho had a role in it. "We suspect that the SFI state secretary, who is a close friend of the woman, has a role in this," Ernakulam DCC president, Mohammed Shiyas, told the media.

Arsho, however, denied the allegation and termed it as baseless. The controversy coincided with the allegations against Arsho over his exam results.