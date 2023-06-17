‘Secret syndicate’ in Kerala govt colleges to help SFI students pass exams: Congress

Kochi: Raising a serious allegation against the Left-leaning teachers in the state, Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) president Mohammed Shiyas on Friday said a 'secret syndicate' is functioning in government colleges to help SFI members pass examinations illegally.



The Congress leader said he will write a letter to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, also the chancellor of universities in the state, seeking a comprehensive probe into the matter.

Shiyas said the Left government and the CPM have been shielding SFI leaders who are involved in cheating cases. He was addressing a press conference at the DCC office.

Referring to the fake certificate case in which K Vidya, a former SFI leader is involved, Shiyas said even the principal of the government college in Attappady who raised the charge of alleged forgery has been scared now. "The subject expert and the other members of the interview panel at Attappady college are now saying they haven't seen the certificate. All responsibilities are now being put on the shoulders of the vice principal of the college to rescue Vidya. A criminal conspiracy is being hatched by the CPM-backed teachers' association to destroy the certificate and tamper with evidence," he said.

He said the police which booked KSU leaders and a TV journalist on a complaint filed by SFI state secretary Arsho, caught in an exam result controversy, was not showing such a haste in investigating the case against Vidya.

Vidya who is accused of furnishing a fake teaching experience certificate to secure a guest faculty post has moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the forgery case against her.

The court asked the prosecution to indicate its stand on the matter by June 20, the next date of hearing.

She has claimed in her plea that the case against her has been "initiated for political reasons" and at any rate "the allegations on the face of it does not attract the offences alleged".

Police have lodged an FIR against her under sections 465 (forgery), 471 (using forged documents as genuine) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR against her has been registered on the complaint by Maharajas College.

According to the complaint, the woman has claimed in the "fake certificate" that she was a guest lecturer at Maharajas College in 2018-19.

"No guest lecturers have been appointed in the Malayalam department of the college in the last 10 years. The emblem clearly shows that it was fake," college principal V S Joy had told the media after the incident was reported.