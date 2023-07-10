Night traffic banned on Munnar Gap Road till 6 am Tuesday

Idukki: Night traffic has been banned on the Munnar Gap Road till 6 am Tuesday due to heavy rain in the region.

The Gap Road was reopened for traffic Monday morning after a portion of debris from a major landslide, which hit the route Friday, was removed.

However, the district collector issued a fresh order to ban traffic again due to heavy rain in the region Monday afternoon.

The ban that came into force at 6 pm will be for a distance of 1.8km between Irachilpara of KDH Village in Devikulam and Chemmanar Gap Road in Chinnakanal.

According to PWD officials, the night traffic ban has been put in place considering tourists might not be familiar with the Gap Road. If the rain recedes on Tuesday, the ban will be lifted, the officials said.