Holiday declared for schools in Kottayam district on Thursday

Kottayam: The schools in Kottayam district will have a holiday on Thursday (July 20) on account of the funeral of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. District Collector V Vigneshwari, IAS, declared the holiday on Wednesday.

“The holiday has been declared considering the traffic regulations imposed at various parts of the district in connection with the funeral procession and final rites of former CM and MLA Oommen Chandy,” the collector said in a statement.

The schools in the district had a holiday in the afternoon session on Wednesday. The funeral procession of Chandy was scheduled to reach Thirunakkara in town by Wednesday evening. However, large crowds gathered along the itinerary slowed down the final journey of the Congress veteran.

The journey -- which began at around 7.20 AM from Chandy's residence in Thiruvananthapuram -- was not even halfway through when the bus reached Valakom in Kollam district at 5.45 pm, having covered only close to 60 km of the total distance of around 150 km to Puthuppally.

Chandy passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday and his mortal remains were being taken from Thiruvananthapuram to Kottayam.