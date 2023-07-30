Aluva: Sexual assault and murder of a five-year-old girl by a migrant worker left Kerala heartbroken. Thaikkatukkara school where the body of the child was taken for public homage on Sunday morning witnessed emotional scenes as the child's teachers, classmates and acquaintances gathered there to have last glimpse of her .



On Friday, she was abducted, brutally raped and killed allegedly by a migrant worker from Bihar who lived in the same building as the child's family who too hailed from the same state.

Several women, including mothers of the victim's playmates and classmates, broke down and said that keeping the accused in jail and feeding him would not be justice.

"He should be killed in the same manner he killed the child. If the government cannot do it, hand him over to the public," they said in tears.

The girl's class teacher told Manorama News that she was very active and enjoyed learning at school.

Representatives of the Women's Justice Movement in Aluva complained of drug abuse and criminal activities in the state. The district president of the association questioned the government's lapses in preventing drug sales in the state.

Some of the people who gathered here told the media that the government must take action to prevent such crimes and protect the children.

Thousands of people paid their last respects to the girl at the school. Her body was buried at Keezhmad panchayat crematorium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the court has sent the accused Asfaq Aslam in 14-day judicial custody.

(With PTI inputs)