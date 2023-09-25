Thrissur: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has registered a suo moto case on the death of Thakkolkaran Davis, a plantation worker’s husband died as he did not receive timely treatment due to the non-availability of ambulance.

In a sitting held in Thrissur, Commission member VK Binakumari directed the Thrissur rural district police chief to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter and submit a report within 15 days. The Commission's action is based on the media reports.

A resident of plantation quarters of Kalady plantation estate in Athirapally, Davis suffered chest pain on Saturday night. He could not be taken to the hospital because the ambulance for the workers at the plantation was broken-down. Other residents called 108 ambulance service in Vettilappara, but ambulance operators said that they would not operate at night. Davis was taken to a private hospital in Chalakudy in a private car later at 11.30 pm, but his life could not be saved.

As per reports, even after residents in the area demanded a 24-hour ambulance service in Vettilappara and nearby localities - where numerous animal attack cases were reported in the recent past - the plantation management is payed no heed to the same.