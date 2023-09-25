Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

SHRC files suo moto case after non-availability of ambulance led to man’s death in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 25, 2023 10:31 PM IST
Davis could not be taken to the hospital because the ambulance for the workers at the plantation was broken-down. Representational image/ Manorama
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has registered a suo moto case on the death of Thakkolkaran Davis, a plantation worker’s husband died as he did not receive timely treatment due to the non-availability of ambulance.

In a sitting held in Thrissur, Commission member VK Binakumari directed the Thrissur rural district police chief to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter and submit a report within 15 days. The Commission's action is based on the media reports.

A resident of plantation quarters of Kalady plantation estate in Athirapally, Davis suffered chest pain on Saturday night. He could not be taken to the hospital because the ambulance for the workers at the plantation was broken-down. Other residents called 108 ambulance service in Vettilappara, but ambulance operators said that they would not operate at night. Davis was taken to a private hospital in Chalakudy in a private car later at 11.30 pm, but his life could not be saved.

RELATED ARTICLES

As per reports, even after residents in the area demanded a 24-hour ambulance service in Vettilappara and nearby localities - where numerous animal attack cases were reported in the recent past - the plantation management is payed no heed to the same.  

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.