IUML, CPM efforts to woo Samastha takes new turn after recent Hijab row

Malappuram: The political ideology of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama has always been tailored to the interests of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). However, some recent developments have affected the smooth going of the relationship even as the leaders have yet to agree.

The EK faction of Samastha is recognised as a strong vote bank of IUML. However, the failure of UDF in the last assembly election and the strong influence of CPM leadership have forced a few from the leadership of Samastha to introspect their political ideologies. The CPM has also played its part in getting close to Samastha.

The hijab row was a rare occasion for the IUML and the pro-IUML section in Samastha to patch up their differences.

The IUML got an early edge when a section of Samastha came up to criticise CPM over a leader's statement on Muslim women wearing hijab. The pro-IUML section in Samastha vehemently criticised the CPM and asked the scholars to realise the real ideology of the communist party when the hijab row broke out.

Even though the hijab row invited the ire of various Muslim organisations, the silence of the top leaders in Samastha kept the buzz alive. In the context, IUML state general secretary P M A Salam pointed fingers at 'some leaders' of Samastha over their reluctance to criticise CPM.

Samastha has given a written complaint to IUML General Secretary P K Kunhalikutty against Salam and party state vice president Abdurahiman Kallayi for criticising its leaders. Samastha President Sayid Jifri Muthukoya Thangal also indirectly criticised Salam for his remarks against him.

“Samastha has the policy to associate with the governments in power. We inform the requirements of Samastha to these leaders in person or through phone calls. Samastha had also done it while UDF was in power. Criticising such initiatives would not be a decent practice,” Jifri Thangal said.

The letter signed by 21 Samastha leaders pointed out that the criticism of the Samastha leadership has created difficulties. The leaders expressed their protest and asked the IUML leadership to ensure such statements are not repeated.

The IUML leadership has maintained its composure in the matter. “The brain of Samastha is with IUML. P M A Salam has not pointed at anyone through his comments. Nobody has given a complaint against him to the party,” IUML State President Panakkad Sayid Sadiqali Shihab Thangal said.

However, the skirmish between the pro-IUML and the pro-CPM faction of Samastha worsened on social media platforms.