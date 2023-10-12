Job fraud case: Basith, Akhil Sajeev remanded to custody

Former CITU leader Akhil Sajeev and former AISF leader KP Basith, the accused in the job fraud case, were remanded to police custody for 14 and five days respectively on Thursday. They will be sent to Kottarakara jail.

Basith has admitted to the Cantonement Police that he used the name of the Health Minister Veena George's office to extort money from Haridasan.

"The statement that Haridasan gave money to Minister's staff Akhil Mathew for securing the job of a Homeopathy doctor for his daughter-in-law is false," Basith told the police. He said that he convinced Haridasan to add Mathew's name to the complaint and even added that Mathew received Rs 1 lakh from Haridasan.

Haridasan had earlier given a statement to the police that Basith misused the minister's name in the fraud case. Basith has admitted that Haridasan's allegations are true.

Primary investigations revealed that Akhil Sajeev swindled Rs 25,000 from Haridasan and that Sajeev's lawyer friend Lenin Raj took Rs 50,000 from him. Sajeev and Raj have been booked with charges of ‘fraud’ and ‘impersonation’.