Retired cop held for stabbing ASI in Kochi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 13, 2023 05:57 PM IST Updated: October 13, 2023 06:46 PM IST
A F Paul and SI Sunil Kumar. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: A retired sub-inspector was arrested after he stabbed an assistant sub-inspector at Eloor here on Friday. A F Paul, Crime Branch retired SI, attacked ASI Sunil Kumar, a native of Mattancherry, police said.

Sunil suffered deep injuries on his hand in the attack, they said. The attack happened when the police were responding to a domestic assault complaint.

A team of police led by Sunil reached Paul's house after receiving information that a drunk man was beating up his wife and children. It is learnt that Sunil was injured while trying to block Paul from attacking a civil police officer. The injured police officer has undergone surgery.

Hospital sources revealed that plastic surgery will be needed as the injury is deep.

Paul's daughter made the distress call to the police control room when the retired cop started beating them up. Neighbours also confirmed that they used to hear noises of brawls from Paul's house daily, Manorama News reported. They also revealed that Paul also attacked other policemen. 

The incident took place around 3 pm on Friday. More police force reached the spot to arrest the man.

