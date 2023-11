Kottayam: Actor Vinod Thomas found dead inside a car parked near a bar at Pambady here. He was 47.

The cinema-serial actor had allegedly reached the bar around 11 am and his body was found by 8.30pm. A police team led by Pambady SHO Suvarnakumar performed the inquest.

Vinod Thomas acted in Malayalam movies Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla, June and Happy Weddings among others.