Ragging at Neyyattinkara Polytechnic college; student beaten up, kicked in private parts

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident, a first-year student of the Government Polytechnic College in Neyyattinkara was subjected to brutal assault as part of ragging. The student was attacked by a group of 20, as per reports.

Neyyattinkara police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the student's parents. The incident happened on November 14. As per the complaint, the accused kicked the student in his private parts and hit him on the abdomen, causing him to fall in pain. He was first taken to Neyyattinkara General Hospital and later shifted to an Ayurvedic treatment centre.

Four students who were involved in the violence have been expelled from the college. Meanwhile, the student's parents have alleged that a group has been threatening them to withdraw the complaint.

In cases of extreme ragging that includes violence, an FIR can be pursued for the following sections of the IPC:

Section 323: Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt

Section 324: Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means

Section 325: Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt

Section 326: Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means