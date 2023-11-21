Malayalam
Two Karnataka workers die as wall collapses on them in Kasaragod town

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 21, 2023 07:19 PM IST
Headload workers and police remove the debris of a wall to pull out two workers trapped underneath at Market road in Kasaragod town on Tuesday. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Kasaragod

Kasaragod: Two manual trench diggers died when a five-foot-high wall collapsed on them in Kasaragod town Tuesday evening. Kasaragod Town Station House Officer - Inspector Ajith Kumar P identified the deceased as Lakshmappa (43) of Koppala in Karnataka, and B M Basayya (40) of Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

They were digging a trench to lay a drinking water pipeline along the old wall at Market Road, he said. They were working for Sa-adiya Lodge, he said.

They were digging in a narrow patch between the wall and a building, slowing the rescue work. Headload workers of the market rushed in and started removing the laterite stones, each weighing 30kg. Police officers too joined them. But Fire and Rescue Personnel could not reach on time.

Lakshmappa and Bassayya were pulled out and rushed to the General Hospital, where they were declared dead.

