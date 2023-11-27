Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Facing eviction, dairy farmer kills self in Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 27, 2023 10:27 AM IST
Albert was found hanging in his room when his wife returned home after visiting church . Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: Days after receiving an eviction notice from a bank, a dairy farmer died by suicide in Kannur on Monday. Kolakkad native M R Albert (73) was found hanging in his residence.

Albert reportedly died by suicide when his wife went to church on Monday morning. Manorama News reported that he had borrowed over Rs 2 lakh from the Peravoor branch of Kannur District Co-operative Bank. As he failed to repay the loan, the bank served an eviction notice on him on November 18.

Police have recovered this notice from his residence. Police said they would investigate in detail to confirm the reason behind Albert's death. 

RELATED ARTICLES

He had served as the president of Kolakkad Dairy Co-operative Society for 25 years. 

Farmer suicides are on the rise in Kerala. On November 10, a farmer named K G Prasad from Alappuzha's Thakazhy died after consuming poison. In his suicide note, he blamed the government for leaving him in debt. A few days after Prasad's suicide, Thomas alias Joy, a dairy farmer in Wayanad found hanging from a tree. His relatives said that he had accumulated a debt of over Rs 10 lakh.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.