Facing eviction, dairy farmer kills self in Kannur

Kannur: Days after receiving an eviction notice from a bank, a dairy farmer died by suicide in Kannur on Monday. Kolakkad native M R Albert (73) was found hanging in his residence.



Albert reportedly died by suicide when his wife went to church on Monday morning. Manorama News reported that he had borrowed over Rs 2 lakh from the Peravoor branch of Kannur District Co-operative Bank. As he failed to repay the loan, the bank served an eviction notice on him on November 18.

Police have recovered this notice from his residence. Police said they would investigate in detail to confirm the reason behind Albert's death.

He had served as the president of Kolakkad Dairy Co-operative Society for 25 years.

Farmer suicides are on the rise in Kerala. On November 10, a farmer named K G Prasad from Alappuzha's Thakazhy died after consuming poison. In his suicide note, he blamed the government for leaving him in debt. A few days after Prasad's suicide, Thomas alias Joy, a dairy farmer in Wayanad found hanging from a tree. His relatives said that he had accumulated a debt of over Rs 10 lakh.