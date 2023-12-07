'Sudhakaran is not poor'; Court tells Congress chief to pay security amount in defamation case

Kannur: The Thalassery Additional District Sub-Court here on Thursday dismissed KPCC president K Sudhakaran's insolvency suit filed along with a petition seeking compensation for his arrest in the 1995 murder attempt against CPM leader EP Jayarajan.

The court has ordered the chief of the Congress party in Kerala to deposit Rs 3,43,300 within 15 days over his defamation case.

Sudhakaran had been arrested in the train firing case, but he filed a petition against the state government and the police seeking compensation of Rs 50 lakh for being in custody in 2002.

While filing the petition, Congress leader had to deposit a security amount of Rs 3,43,300 in the court. To avoid this, Sudhakaran submitted an affidavit claiming that he was poor and unable to raise the amount. The proceedings in this case are pending.

Meanwhile, the LDF government filed a petition seeking to squash Sudhakaran's petition. The government produced documents related to the Congress leader's income, reportedly prepared by a district collector. The documents include the affidavit submitted by Sudhakaran to the Election Commission and his salaries received as a Member of Parliament.

After examining the documents, the court observed that the Congress leader was not a poor man and that he could deposit the security amount.