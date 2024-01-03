BJP files complaint against Saji Cherian over Punnapra speech

Alappuzha: Upping the ante against State Fisheries and Culture Minister Saji Cherian, the BJP Alappuzha District Legal Cell has filed a complaint with the district police over his speech in Punnapra the other day in which he allegedly castigated Christian Bishops for participating in a Christmas treat hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The petitioner, Advocate Harish Kattoor, district convener, BJP Legal Cell, Alappuzha district unit, in his petition filed before the District Superintendent of Police, alleged that the public speech and the references contained in it to the bishops amount to instigating religious hatred and hence Minister Cherian should be charged under IPC Section 153 A.

The alleged speech took place on December 31 during the inauguration of the R Muraleedharan Nair Memorial Alappuzha Punnapra Local Committee office of the CPM

“Christian believers find Bishops as the representative of God and the Minister said that certain Bishops get a high when invited by BJP leaders and they give priority to tasting grape wine and cake,” the petition said, while claiming that the words are highly derogatory and hurts the religious sentiments of Christians.

The petitioner also said that Cherian's remarks lowered the dignity of Bishops and Christians in public mind. Though Cherian backtracked on certain ‘hurting’ parts of the speech following protests by the KCBC, he stuck to the political part in it and the latest salvo by the BJP means the controversy will simmer for some more time.