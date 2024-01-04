Idukki cattle death: CTCRI rejects tapioca hull poisoning theory

Thiruvananthapuram: Following the unexpected deaths of 13 cows reared by a 15-year-old student, Mathew Benny, the scientists at CTCRI (Central Tuber Crops Research Institute) rejected the necropsy report released by the state Animal Husbandry Department citing the presence of cyanide in the tapioca hull fed to the cows as the cause of their deaths.



It was on Sunday, that 13 out of the 20 cattle reared by class ten student Mathew and his family at Velliyamattom, near Thodupuzha in Idukki, died all of a sudden.

“There is a very small chance for an adult cow to die by feeding on tapioca hulls. But when a calf is given a large amount of this item for the first time, it may develop serious health issues,” said CTCRI director Dr G Baiju.

“Tapioca varieties cultivated in Tamil Nadu contain 250 to 300 mg of Cyanoglucoside. These varieties are sold in Kerala also and are harmful to cattle. But tapioca from farmlands in Kerala have only less than 50 micrograms of Cyanoglucoside,” the CTCRI director added.

13 cattle, belonging to Kezhakeparambil Mathew Benny, were fed tapioca hulls on Sunday evening and they collapsed within the next 30 minutes. Necropsy was carried out by a team led by Idukki District Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Jessy C Kappan. Public relations officer of the Animal Husbandry Department in Idukki district Dr Nishant M Prabha had said that the cows had died after being fed with tapioca hulls having a high amount of Hydrocyanic acid.

The Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) rescued nine cattle, including calves, while 13 died.

Mathew felt unwell after witnessing the deaths of the livestock and has been hospitalised. The losses incurred by Mathew are estimated to be around Rs 6 lakh, officials said.

The boy, who took over the farm two years ago at the age of 13 after his father's untimely demise, relied on tapioca leaves as a more economical alternative to conventional feed. Mathew's brother George and younger sister assist him with managing the farm.

Meanwhile, many have reached Mathew Benny and offered aid. Actor Jayaram reached Thodupuzha on Tuesday and handed over Rs 5 lakh to Mathew on behalf of the film crew of his next Malayalam movie Abraham Ozler. Jayaram also informed Mathew that actors Mammootty and Prithviraj will provide aid of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively to the farmer.

J Chinchu Rani, Kerala's Minister for Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development, who had backed the young farmer, visited him on Tuesday. The Minister said that the State government will provide Mathew five cows free of cost. She added that these cows will be insured.