Malappuram to start sale of Kudumbashree products on Jan 12

Malappuram: Minister for Local Self Government M B Rajesh will inaugurate the sale of Kudumbashree consumer goods in the district on January 12. Malappuram district has 28 stalls for various Kudumbashree products, which will also be available online.

Kudumbashree launched a pilot project of its consumer products in Kannur district in 2019–2020.

“We have trained and arranged 28 units to introduce our branded products to the open market,” said Jafar K Kakkooth, Kudumbashree District Mission Coordinator. The Malappuram unit of Kudumbashree will introduce curry powders, masala and rice powders. “These products will be launched under one brand name throughout Kerala. However, it will follow the taste culture of different districts under different units of Kudumbashree,” Kakkooth said.

Kudumbashree set up a consortium comprising members from its different units to monitor the procurement of raw materials and marketing.

“We have a presence on leading online platforms. Sale of products through supermarkets and other shops will be set up later. Initially, we are launching 15 products. More products will be available in later stages. The products are marketed under the brand name Kudumbashree Products,” said P Reneesh, Malappuram District Programme Manager.

Kudumbashree plans to provide loans, under the Community Enterprises Fund, to its units.