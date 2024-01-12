Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Human skull found inside closed shop in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 12, 2024 02:11 PM IST
A six-month old skull found inside the closed shop at Vadakara. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A human skull was found inside a closed cafeteria at Azhiyur, near Vadakara here on Friday. A few labourers engaged in National Highway 66 expansion work noticed the skull when they opened the shop  'Khalbile Chayakkada' at Kunhippalli town in Vadakara here. They reached the shop to demolish it as part of the NH project. 

The skull seems to be six months old. It was found along with paper and plastic waste dumped in the shop. According to the residents, this shop has been closed for a year, as the authority had acquired the land for NH expansion. 

Chombala police registered a case and initiated a probe. Higher-level police officers, including the Superintendent of police from Vadakara rural, will reach the spot. Forensic experts have carried out the preliminary examination at the scene.

RELATED ARTICLES

The area where the shop is situated is an abandoned place, as many of the shops ceased operation after getting listed for demolition. At present, widening works are in progress on the Azhiyur-Vengali stretch of NH 66.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.