Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple in Thrissur district during his two-day visit to the state. BJP state president K Surendran announced the prime minister’s plan at a meeting of the party's district leadership in Ernakulam which was held to evaluate preparations for Modi's visit.

Thriprayar temple is one of the famous temples in Kerala with Lord Ram as the main deity. Modi’s decision to include the temple in his itinerary assumes significance in the wake of the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The prime minister will arrive at the Nedumbassery airport at 5 pm on January 16 and will participate in a road show in Kochi city at 6 pm. He will stay at the Government Guest House in Ernakulam and travel to Guruvayur at 6.30 am the next day. There, he will attend four weddings, including that of the daughter of actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi. After attending the weddings, he will visit Thriprayar temple and then return to Kochi.

The PM will dedicate Cochin Shipyard's international ship repairing centre and a new dry dock at Willingdon Island to the nation. He will also attend a party meeting of around 6,000 in-charges of 'shakti kendras' at Marine Drive.