ED quizzing Bineesh Kodiyeri in money laundering case

Kochi: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is currently quizzing Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of the late Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in a money laundering case at its Kochi office. He is accused of laundering money in the guise of drug trade.



Bineesh, who was arrested in the case in 2020, was released on bail after spending a year in prison. In this case, ED had found discrepancies in the income-tax filing. The interrogation started at 10.30 am on Wednesday.

The Karnataka High Court had stayed the proceedings of the trial court against Bineesh in this case.

In 2020, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Anoop Muhammad, a native of Vennala in Kochi, Rijesh Ravindran, a native of Thiruvilvamala, and Kannada serial actress D Anikha in a drug case. The ED is investigating the money transactions related to them. ED alleges that Anoop was Bineesh's proxy (benami) in these deals.