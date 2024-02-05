Liquor prices, power tariff to go up; what's costlier & cheaper after Kerala Budget

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal presented his fourth budget on Monday. Here's a list of items which grew costlier and cheaper respectively after this budget.
Price Up
- Lease stamp duty rates to be increased
- Price of liquor to go up; Indian Made Foreign Liquor to cost Rs 10 more
- Electricity tariff to be hiked as part of additional tax collection measures. Duty of those who generate own electricity hiked from 1.2 paise to 15 paise
- Court-related fees to go up. Fees for filing appeals to go up
Price Down
- Tax on registration of All India Tourist buses reduced