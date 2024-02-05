Liquor prices, power tariff to go up; what's costlier & cheaper after Kerala Budget

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal presented his fourth budget on Monday. Here's a list of items which grew costlier and cheaper respectively after this budget.

Price Up

Lease stamp duty rates to be increased

Price of liquor to go up; Indian Made Foreign Liquor to cost Rs 10 more

Electricity tariff to be hiked as part of additional tax collection measures. Duty of those who generate own electricity hiked from 1.2 paise to 15 paise

Court-related fees to go up. Fees for filing appeals to go up

Price Down