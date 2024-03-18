Jesna missing case: CBI report cites lapses of local police during golden hour of probe

Thiruvananthapuram: In the controversial Jesna missing case, the Central Bureau of Investigation in its report before the court criticised the local police for delaying the probe during the golden hour. In missing cases, the first 48 hours are considered crucial for the investigation. Jesna Maria James (21), the youngest among the three children of Fancy and James Joseph went missing on March 22, 2018 from Kanjirappally.



The CBI criticised the police did not prioritise the case and wasted the initial 48 hours after the second-year BCom student, Jesna Maria James had gone missing six years ago. The premier probe agencies report also mentioned that the local police, crime branch, or the CBI had not found a lead regarding Jesna's location.

The report further stated that senior police officers' optimism in receiving a piece of positive news sparked the rumour that Jesna was hiding somewhere. Manorama Online accessed a copy of the report.

The CBI submitted the report to the court to close the probe after investigating in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Mumbai, besides Kerala. Following a suspicion that Jesna could have converted, the CBI interviewed Hadiya — formerly Akhila Ashokan — who has embraced Islam.

She was asked about the process of conversion. The CBI officers also examined the case of Sajitha, who had clandestinely stayed in her lover's house for 10 years in her parents' residential neighbourhood in Palakkad.

The officers concluded that Hadiya and Sajitha's case could not be compared with the Jesna missing case.

Jesna not eloped with someone

The CBI also did not get any evidence to establish that Jesna had eloped with her lover. She was close to a classmate, who considered her only as a friend. Additionally, the classmate was in love with another girl in the college. Jesna, too, was aware of his affair.

The night before going missing on March 22, 2018, Jesna had contacted the classmate over the phone. However, he did not pick up the call since his brother had prohibited him from speaking to Jesna. The girl sent a message saying it would be her last call.

Later, when the classmate picked up the call, she remained silent for a while before saying that she would not call him again. She sent another message saying she was going to die, and the classmate alerted Jesna's sister.

The classmate and Jesna's father were subjected to a polygraph and Brain Electrical Oscillation Signature Profiling tests. However, no leads were found. The classmate also expressed willingness to undergo a scientific examination.

The CBI went through Jesna's call records from April 2017 to March 22, 2018, and found 1,619 calls extending to 4,17,681 seconds during the period. Most calls were made to her sister, followed by her classmate (234 calls).

A hostel roommate of the classmate told the CBI that the latter responded curtly after receiving a call from Jesna at 1 am, asking him if he was studying. He was sleeping when the phone rang. The CBI has also found that they were not in a relationship.

Jesna did not have friends in college apart from the classmate and three hostel roommates. Her friends told the CBI that it was improbable for Jesna to elope with someone.

The CBI also ruled out the possibility of Jesna converting to any other religion since she was pious. The girl looked happy even on the day she went missing. The student did not use a smartphone, WhatsApp, or Instagram. She used a keypad phone.

Jesna was a studious student. CBI Inspector K Nipun Shankar said in his report that no leads that would take the investigators to Jesna were found even after probing multiple angles.