Satheesan challenges EP Jayarajan; says CPM-BJP nexus out in the open ahead of polls

Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader V D Satheesan on Monday stuck to his guns that LDF convener E P Jayarajan has entered into a business deal with BJP leader and union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Challenging the CPM leader to file a case against him, the Congress leader declared that he would prove his claims with strong evidence.

He said Chandrasekhar's election affidavit confirmed that he owned Nirmaya Retreats, the wellness luxury hospitality brand that entered into an agreement with Vaidekam Resort in Kannur. The opposition leader alleged that Jayarajan's family members hold a share in Vaidekam resort and the CPM leader was an advisor to the resort group.



“The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has cancelled its probe against Vaidekam resort now. Would ED dare to take action against a resort owned by the Union minister,” asked Satheesan.

He also alleged that Vaidekam and Nirmaya are linked like BJP and CPM. At the same time, he argued that the probe into the Karuvannur Co-operative Bank scam had also come to a halt ahead of the polls as the BJP has signed a pact with the CPM. “CPM and Pinarayi Vijayan are supporting the BJP in this Lok Sabha elections to evade action from the ED. Pinarayi wants to give space to BJP in Kerala in this general elections,” he alleged. "The CPM wants the BJP to win Thrissur Lok Sabha seat. But we are confident that we will take the seat,” he added.

On Sunday, Jayarajan dismissed the allegations about his deal with Chandrasekhar and claimed that he has never met the union minister.