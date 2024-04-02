Pinarayi doesn’t want INDIA bloc to win, arrest drama likely: Chennithala

Kochi: There is only one opposition leader who does not want the INDIA bloc to win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and that is Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said here on Tuesday.

“Pinarayi Vijayan is opposing Rahul Gandhi tooth and nail while he is afraid to speak a word about Narendra Modi or Amit Shah inside or outside assembly,” Chennithala, who heads the Congress’ campaign committee in Kerala, said. He was speaking at the ‘Vote N Talk’ interaction organised by the Ernakulam Press Club.

Responding to the Left front’s criticism against Rahul Gandhi for contesting from Wayanad against INDIA ally CPI, Chennithala questioned the CPI’s move to field national leader Annie Raja against the Congress leader in his sitting seat from where he was elected by a margin of 4 lakh-odd votes.

Exuding confidence that the INDIA bloc will win enough seats to form the next government, Chennithala said that government’s first move will be to scrap the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

Chennithala reiterated the Congress' allegation that there is a tacit understanding between the BJP and CPM in Kerala.

He said CM Vijayan, a CPM politburo member, stayed away from the INDIA bloc’s recent mega rally in Delhi fearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Questioning the genuineness of the investigations initiated by the central agencies into the corruption allegations involving the chief minister and his family, Chennithala said he would not be surprised even if the agencies stage “an arrest drama”.

He said even if CM Vijayan gets arrested ahead of the elections, the real intention behind it will be to create a sympathy wave in favour of him and help LDF win more seats.

“What were the investigation agencies doing till the elections. The prime minister has said in his rallies in Kerala that he knew in which office did gold smuggling take place. Then why don’ he take any action,” Chennithala asked.

The former Kerala home minister sought a re-investigation into the Mohammed Riyas Moulavi, a Madrassa teacher who was found murdered inside a mosque in Kasaragod seven years ago. A court recently acquitted three RSS men arrested in the case and the UDF has made it a prominent issue in its election campaign.

“The accused in the case walked out of jail due to utter failure of the prosecution and serious lapses in police probe. Is this how the LDF fight the RSS/BJP,” he asked.

On the support offered by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) — the political arm of the banned Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) – to UDF in the LS polls, Chennithala said the UDF had not held any discussion with the former.

He said the Congress has never agreed with the activities of SDPI. Asked if he could reject the support extended by SDPI, Chennithala said in an election he would not say he need not want someone’s votes.

“Individuals are casting their vote, not parties,” Chennithala said. He said during the 2021 assembly polls, all of SDPI supporters voted for the LDF.