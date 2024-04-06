Kannur: A Special Investigation Team led by Koothuparamba ACP K Venugopal will probe into the bomb blast that claimed one life at Panoor here on Friday. Manorama News reported that police recorded the arrest of three people- Arun, Athul and Shibin Lal in connection with the case. Sayooj who is linked with the gang was also taken in custody, said police.

According to the cops, the four were present in the house where the deceased and others were engaged in making bombs.

The deceased is Sherin (26), a local CPM activist. According to police, he met with the accident while making a bomb on the terrace of a house. Four others who reportedly engaged in the work with Sherin were injured in the bomb blast. Vineesh (24) who lost both his palms is in critical condition at a private hospital in Kozhikode. Aswanth (28) and Vinod (39) sustained minor injuries. Arun who is in police custody reportedly had a narrow escape.

Though police assumed that these five people were behind the bomb making, invovlement of more people is suspected. At the same time, there is no clue about the purpose of the bomb making. The blast occurred at the under-construction house of Manoharan, a lottery seller. Panoor police seized two bombs from plastic containers from the premises of the house.

Meanwhile, Panoor police registered a case against the deceased and his accomplice Vineesh over charges of making the bomb under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Explosive Substances Act.

UDF alleges CPM's conspiracy

At the same time, the incident triggered a political row in the state as UDF accused CPM of asking its men to make the bomb. Talking to Manorama News, MLA Shafi Parambil who is contesting as UDF candidate from Vadakara in the general elections alleged CPM's involvement. He also raised suspicion on CPM's plan to attack someone. The MLA appealed to the CPM activists to question the criminalism within their party. UDF MLA K K Rema also linked the incident with CPM and condemned the political violence. She pointed out that such an incident proved that the murder of her husband RMP leader TP Chandrasekharan should be discussed in the election campaign.

On Friday, Opposition leader V D Satheesan blamed the CPM for the incident and alleged that the Left party was using its workers to manufacture country-made bombs and worsening the law-and-order situation during the elections.