Kollam child abduction case: Anupama seeks bail for first time

Our Correspondent
Published: April 17, 2024 02:51 PM IST
padmakumar-anupama-kollam
Padmakumar (left); the blue car which became decisive in finding the culprits; Anupama (right). Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Kollam

Kollam: P Anupama, the third accused in the case related to the abduction of a six-year-old girl from Kollam's Oyoor, Ottumala has filed a bail application with the Additional Sessions Court-1 here. The application was submitted through advocate Prabhu Vijayakumar, marking the first instance of such a filing by the accused.  K R Padmakumar (51) of Chathannoor Mampallikkam Kavitharaj, his wife M R Anithakumari (39), and their daughter P Anupama (21) were arrested and booked in the case in December 2023.

The plea seeks bail for Anupama, who is a student, to enable her to continue her studies. All three accused are currently in jail.

The incident occurred on November 27 around 4:30 pm, when the child was purportedly taken in a car and held captive to extort a ransom. Subsequently, the accused abandoned the child in a public place here and fled to Tamil Nadu by car. They were apprehended on December 2. The Kollam Rural Crime Branch who is in charge of the probe filed a charge sheet within 90 days.

