Sudhakaran hints at Rahul Gandhi stepping down as Wayanad MP

Wayanad: KPCC president K Sudhakaran on Wednesday indicated that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi might give up his Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. Gandhi, who won the Raebareli and Wayanad seats in the 18th Lok Sabha elections, attended a public event to thank his supporters. During this event, Sudhakaran implied that Gandhi might step down from his position as Wayanad MP.

"We should not be saddened as Rahul Gandhi who is supposed to lead the nation cannot be expected to remain in Wayanad. Therefore, we should not be sad. Everyone should understand that and give all their wishes and support to him," he said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that he was in a dilemma as to which constituency he should relinquish. Gandhi said that whatever decision he will take, both constituencies will be happy with it. He thanked the people of Wayanad for electing him for a second term in Lok Sabha and said, "I look forward to seeing you soon. I have a dilemma before me, whether I should be the MP of Wayanad or Raebareli. What I will commit to you is that both Wayand and Raebareli will be happy with my decision," the Congress leader said while speaking at a public meeting. It is his first appearance in the state after winning the Wayanad LS seat by a huge margin for the second consecutive time.

(With PTI Inputs)