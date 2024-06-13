Malayalam
Mortal remains of Malayalis killed in Kuwait fire to reach Kerala by tomorrow: Reports

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 13, 2024 08:06 PM IST Updated: June 13, 2024 09:05 PM IST
Photos of 11 Malayalis killed in the fire in Kuwait: Akash S Nair, Umarudheen Shameer, P V Muraleedharan, Stefin Abraham Sabu, Bahuleyan, Sreehari P (top row), Rengith K R, Lukose, Sajan George, Kelu Ponmaleri and Saju Varghese (bottow row). Photos: Special arrangement
Kochi: Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the Indian Embassy in Kuwait has confirmed that 23 Malayalis were killed in the massive fire at a building in Mangaf. Addressing the media at Kochi airport on Thursday, she said that the government has requested the central government to repatriate the bodies of the 23 Malayalis to Kochi. As per the latest reports, the bodies will reach Kochi airport by 8.30 am on Friday.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George told media at Cochin International Airport here that the Indian Embassy officially identified 23 Malayalis among the people killed in Kuwait. 

“ As per current reports, bodies of 22 Malayalis will be taken from Kuwait to Kochi today. We are trying to take the mortal remains of the person who is listed as the 23rd Malayali in the list of victims. It is suspected that two more Malayalis were killed in the fire. But the embassy is yet to confirm this officially,” said Veena George.
The Chief Minister's office directed NORKA to deploy ambulances in Kochi airport to take the bodies to the houses.

The health minister will fly to Kuwait shortly to coordinate the repatriation of bodies and assure medical care to the injured. She confirmed that 12 Malayalis were injured in the fire. 

Meanwhile, the Government of India has sent the Navy's special flight C-130 Hercules to Kuwait to take the mortal remains of the nationals back home. Procedures including embalming are reportedly completed, reported Manorama News. Sources close to the Ministry of External Affairs revealed that identified bodies will be repatriated to India on Thursday itself. 

Kuwait on Thursday said authorities have identified the bodies of 45 Indians and three Filipino nationals killed in the tragic fire incident in a building housing foreign workers as the Gulf Kingdom vowed to promptly investigate the incident and assured full support in repatriating the mortal remains of the victims.
List of Keralites who died in the fire:

  1. Akash S Nair (23) from Pandalam. Was working in Kuwait for the past 6 years
  2. Umarudheen Shameer (33) from Kollam Pooyappally. He was a driver in Kuwait
  3. Stefin Abraham Sabu (29) from Kottayam Pampady. He was an engineer.
  4. KR Ranjith (34) of Kundadukam at Cherkala in Chengala panchayat, Kasaragod. He was a storekeeper. Ranjith had been in Kuwait for the past 10 years. 
  5. Kelu Ponmaleri (55) from Kasaragod. He was a production engineer. He is survived by his wife K N Mani, an employee at the Pilicode panchayat office, and two sons.
  6. P V Muraleedharan(54) from Vazhamuttom, Pathanamthitta. Working in Kuwait for the past 30 years. He was the senior supervisor in the fabrication division
  7. Sajan George from Punalur, Kollam. He was a chemical engineer
  8. Lukose (48) from Kollam's Velichikala. Was working in Kuwait for the past 18 years
  9. Saju Varghese (56) from Konni
  10. Thomas Oommen from Tiruvalla
  11. Viswas Krishnan from Dharmadom, Kannur
  12. Nooh from Kootayi, Tirur, Malappuram
  13. MP Bahulayan from Malappuram
  14. Srihari Pradeep from Changanassery, Kottayam
  15. Mathew George from Niranam, Pathanamthitta
  16. Sibin T Abraham (31) from Keezhvaipur, Pathanamthitta
  17. Binoy Thomas from Chavakkad in Thrissur
  18. Thomas Chacko Joseph
