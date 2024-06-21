Two in custody on complaint of gang rape in Malappuram

Malappuram: The Malappuram Police have registered a case of gang rape on the complaint of a woman in Valanchery. In her complaint, the woman said she was raped by three persons who broke into the house.

The alleged incident took place three days ago when the woman was staying at the house of a relative. She told her friends about the traumatic experience before accompanying them to the police. Tiru DySP P P Shams is leading the investigation. DySP Shams said they have taken two persons into custody and are interrogating them.