19-year-old collapses, dies on bus in Kannur

Kannur: A student collapsed and died on a bus here on Saturday morning. The deceased, C T Shazia (19) of Pappinisseri West, was a BPharm student at MGM College, Vilayancode. She collapsed at Keecheri shortly after boarding the college bus.

Although she was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital and then to Kannur Medical College, she was pronounced dead. The body has been shifted to the mortuary.