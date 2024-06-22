Malayalam
19-year-old collapses, dies on bus in Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 22, 2024 03:08 PM IST
The deceased Fatimathul C T Shazia (19). Photo: Manorama.
Kannur: A student collapsed and died on a bus here on Saturday morning. The deceased, C T Shazia (19) of Pappinisseri West, was a BPharm student at MGM College, Vilayancode. She collapsed at Keecheri shortly after boarding the college bus.
Although she was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital and then to Kannur Medical College, she was pronounced dead. The body has been shifted to the mortuary.

