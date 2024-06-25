Goons demanded Rs 50 lakh from murdered TVM native, claims wife

Thiruvananthapuram: The police suspect that Malayankeezhu native Deepu, who was found with a slit throat at the state border on Monday, may have been murdered by goons. Deepu (46), who operated a crusher unit at Malayam in Thiruvananthapuram, was found dead inside a car at Kaliyikkavilai at around 11.45 pm.

According to his wife and son, goons threatened Deepu and demanded Rs 50 lakh from him. "His friends informed me that some goons had demanded Rs 50 lakh from him. They threatened to harm him if he didn't comply. This was about three to four months ago," she said.

Deepu's body was found during a routine patrol by Tamil Nadu police. Cops noticed a suspicious vehicle with lights on and trunk ajar. Almost 70 per cent of the victim's neck was severed, police said. The CCTV visuals aired on Manorama News, a man is seen walking away from the vehicle at around 10.13 pm, presumably after exiting the victim's car. According to the report, police suspect the person, who walked with a limp, was involved in the crime.

According to statements from his family, he had left for Coimbatore from home with Rs 10 lakh to purchase equipment, including an earth mover, to start a new crusher. Deepu's body has been transferred to the Kuzhithara General Hospital. The investigation is being overseen by Thakkalai SP.