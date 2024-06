Thiruvananthapuram: A three-year-old boy suffered severe burns after boiling hot tea was poured on him in Mannanthala here on Friday. The child is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at Thiruvananthapuram SAT Hospital.



The stepfather of the child's mother allegedly poured the tea on the boy. Abhijit, the boy's father, stated that the stepfather constantly harassed the child. He alleged that no case was registered against the accused despite lodging a complaint through Child Line.