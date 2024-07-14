Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Sudden twister wreaks havoc in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 14, 2024 07:24 PM IST
Several houses suffered severe damage with their roofs blown away, and trees and power lines were uprooted in the wind. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: Sudden twisters, that lasted only for a short time, wreaked havoc in several places in Thrissur district on Sunday. The gush of wind and heavy rain caused extensive damage in Elavally, Chenthrappinni, Chamakkala, and Puthanchira.

A tree fell over a house when twister lashed isolated areas of Thrissur. Photo: Special Arrangement

Guruvayur bore the brunt of the sudden twister, called 'minnal chuzhali' in Malayalam, with significant destruction reported in the Nenmini area.
Several houses suffered severe damage with their roofs blown away, and trees and power lines were uprooted in the wind. The road to the famous Nenmini Balarama Temple was strewn with fallen trees. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

The twister hit the district at around 3:00 pm. Police and local residents joined hands to clear the debris and restore normalcy.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE