Ankola landslide: ISRO satellites didn't capture images of Shirur Hill at the time of mishap

Karwar: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) does not have satellite images of the Shirur hill landslide where Kozhikode native Arjun is thought to be trapped. It is learnt that the Indian satellite did not capture any footage of the hill at the time of the massive landslip.



Indian satellites captured the area here two hours before the accident and at 6 pm after on the fateful day. Satellites do not capture images from the same location, but they take them alternately by rotating and moving from one place to another.

The Karnataka State Remote Sensing Application Centre is the nodal agency for ISRO in Karnataka. ISRO has shared various images of the crash site with the probing teams on the ground. While ISRO has not captured the footage, satellite images from other countries have been collected, it is reliably learnt.

KC Venugopal MP had contacted the ISRO to collect satellite images of the accident site. It has been a week since Arjun went missing while returning with his truck near Ankola in Karnataka. Although the road has been completely cleared of mud from the hill, Arjun is yet to be traced. Now, the Army will inspect whether the landslide pulled the vehicle down to the nearby Gangavali River.