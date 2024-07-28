Malayalam
Pregnant horse attacked in Kollam, 6 booked

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 28, 2024 08:36 PM IST
Kollam: Six individuals were booked on Sunday for brutally assaulting a pregnant horse tethered on the premises of a local temple here. The shocking incident occurred on Thursday and gained widespread public attention after CCTV footage of the assault went viral on social media platforms.

In the footage, a man is seen restraining the horse, which is five months pregnant, while five others attack it with their hands, feet, and sticks. A medical examination revealed the animal had injuries and swelling all over its body.

The incident drew severe criticism, including from the state Minister for Animal Husbandry, J Chinchu Rani, who stated, "The incident has brought disgrace to the cultural society and to the entire state. Stringent action will be taken against the culprits."

Based on a complaint from the horse's owner, police have registered a case against the six individuals under sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and have begun an investigation.
(With PTI inputs.)

