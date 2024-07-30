Rahul Gandhi raises Wayanad landslide disaster in Lok Sabha

Former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi brought attention to the Wayanad landslide disaster in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Speaking in the parliament, the opposition leader stated that he had spoken with the Defence Minister and the Chief Minister of Kerala to assess the situation in Wayanad.

"I request the Union Government to extend all possible support for rescue and medical care and the immediate release of compensation and to consider increasing the compensation if possible," Gandhi said.

He also asserted the need to restore vital transportation and communication in the affected areas and to set up relief at the earliest, apart from preparing a roadmap for the rehabilitation of those affected families.

Speaking about the threats of landslides, he said, "The country has witnessed an alarming rise in landslides in the last few years. There is an urgent need to map landslide-prone areas, take up mitigation measures, and develop an action plan to address the growing frequency of natural calamities in the ecologically fragile region."