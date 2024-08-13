Three including SC/ST front leader punished in defamation case in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The First Class Magistrate Court, Kunnamangalam sentenced three people including the state chairman of Pattikajathi- Pattika Varga Aikya Vedi, Aythiyoor Surendran to six months imprisonment in a defamation case pertaining to felling of trees in a private plot. Ganga Devi, the organisation's district President and Velayudhan, a native of Vellalassery, are the other persons who were sentenced to imprisonment.

The case was filed by Moosakkutty Haji from Vellalassery alleging he had been defamed by Aythiyoor Surendran, Ganga Devi and Velayudhan by raising baseless allegations against him in a press meet.

In a press meet held in Kozhikode in 2015, they alleged that Moosakkutty Haji encroached on a plot of 30 cents at Vellalassery owned by Kunjan who passed away later and fell trees worth Rs. 5 lakhs. Moosakkutty Haji claimed in the court that he owned the land and he produced the documents supporting ownership in the court. He also alleged that Kunjan and his son had tried to encroach this land in 2009 and a case was filed in Kozhikode Munsif court. Kunjan also filed a case claiming the ownership of the land in the same court.

Moosakkutty Haji also informed the Magistrate court that the Munsif court had been convinced of his claims and rejected the complaint filed by Kunjan. He also cited an order by the Kozhikode Tahsildar saying that Kunjan should not be given any kind of document related to this land. Kunjan and the organisation's leader Neelakandan were also accused in the case. Both passed away later. One of the punished persons, Velayudhan, is Kunjan's son. We will approach the higher court against the verdict, said Velayudhan.