Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Customs seize Rs 1 cr worth gold, electronics at Kochi airport

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 20, 2024 05:17 PM IST
smuggling
The items seized by Cochin Customs officials. Photo: Special Arrangement.
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Cochin Customs officials seized gold and electronic equipment worth approximately Rs 1 crore from three individuals from Tamil Nadu at Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on Tuesday.
The arrested, identified as Syed, Nawas, and Jainullabadeen, are part of a smuggling gang and were travelling on the same flight from Sharjah.

The seized items included 356 grams of gold chains concealed within the pants pockets of the apprehended. The electronic equipment confiscated include five DJI Mini 4 Pro drones, 22 iPhone 15 Pro Max, 18 iPhone 15 Pro, 21 iPhone 13 Pro, four Apple Watch Ultra 2, 15 iPhone 12 Pro (128GB), five Google Pixel 8, three Google Pixel 7 Pro, and 30 Dell Latitude laptops.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE