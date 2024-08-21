New user fees at Paliyekkara toll from Sep 1, single trip for cars at Rs 90

The revised user fee rates at Paliyekkara toll plaza for Thrissur - Angamali - Edapalli section of NH-544 have been notified. For car, van and jeep, fee for single journey is Rs 90 and for multiple trips within a day, the rate is Rs 140. Light commercial vehicles will have to pay Rs 160 for single journey and Rs 240 for multiple trips within a day. The fee for single journey for bus/truck and multi axle vehicles are Rs 320 and Rs 515 respectively. The new rates will be effective from September 1.



Fee for monthly pass for use of section continuously and frequently is Rs 2,760 for car, van and jeep, Rs 4,830 for light commercial vehicles, Rs 9,660 for bus or truck and Rs 15,525 for multi axle vehicle. As per the public notice, concessional fee for multiple journeys in a day and monthly pass for use of section frequently will be charged at 1.5 times and 30 times the single journey rate respectively. Monthly pass of Rs 1,000 will be given to school buses crossing the toll plaza. Monthly pass of Rs 150 and Rs 300 for local light motor vehicle traffic within radius of 10 km and between the radius of 10-20 km from the toll plaza location respectively will also be issued.

An amount of about Rs 1,447 crores has been collected from 9th December, 9 2012 ( date of start of toll collection) till June 2024, according to parliament figures.