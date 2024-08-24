Annie Raja calls for Ranjith's removal as Kerala State Film Academy chairman

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI leaders including the party's central secretariat member Annie Raja on Saturday demanded the removal of Ranjith from his position as Chairman of the Kerala State Film Academy, citing the gravity of the allegations against him.

It was on Friday, Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra accused Ranjith of behaving improperly with her during the production of the Malayalam movie ‘Paleri Manikyam.’

Read More: Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra accuses Ranjith of behaving improperly with her, director denies allegations



Despite Kerala Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian's insistence that no case will be registered against Ranjith without a formal complaint supported by evidence, Annie Raja called for Ranjith’s immediate removal to facilitate a fair investigation. "A timely and transparent probe should be conducted in the matter and appropriate action should follow," Raja stated. CPI women's wing member P Vasantham also criticised Cherian's stance as "shocking."

CPI leader Brinda Karat praised the Kerala government's initiative to establish the Hema Commission to address the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. “However, this is not a judicial commission; a complaint must be filed voluntarily for a case to proceed,” she added.

Meanwhile, Binoy Viswam emphasised the party's unwavering support for women, particularly in the film industry. “CPI stands with Sreelekha Mitra. Women play a vital role in cinema, and their safety and concerns are of paramount importance to us,” Viswam said, adding that the left government will ensure those responsible are held accountable.