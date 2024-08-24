Four youths held for stealing two-wheelers parked on beach in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A special squad of city police has arrested four youths who stole two-wheelers parked on the beach in Kozhikode.

The police recovered three scooters from the gang. They also stole valuables kept inside the scooters including a camera worth Rs 1.5 lakhs. Mechayil Paramb Yasir Arafat (27) from Panangad Madom, Nallalam, Karaparamb Rajeesh (38) from Chelembra, Malappuram, Vayalil Abhinav (20) from Kattil Peedika, near Vengalam and Kalamkolithazham Mohammed Adhinan (20) from Elathur were arrested by the police.

The gang wandered around the beach, spotted scooters parked in the surroundings and undid the ignition lock. If they failed to start the scooter, they would break open the underseat storage space and stole valuables like phones and cameras.

Yasar Arafat and Rajeesh were arrested first and they confessed to many robberies they had done recently. During questioning, they confessed that they had stolen the scooter parked at the PK apartments near CH Fly Over, another scooter parked near Kuttichira Biriyani Centre and the one parked near Beach Government General Hospital. Rajeesh also confessed to the police that he had taken away the battery from an autorickshaw parked on the beach.

While questioning the duo, the police got clues about their accomplices Abhinav and Adhinan. They are accused in many other criminal cases lodged in different police stations in the district, police said. The money collected through robbery was being used to lead a luxurious life and to buy drugs, said police. The rising number of complaints about the two-wheeler robbery alerted the police and they started to check the CCTV footage in the city which led to the arrest.

The special squad was led by Sub Inspector O Mohandas and the investigating team from the Vellayil station was led by Inspector Baiju K Jose.