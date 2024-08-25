Post Disaster Needs Assessment to begin in Wayanad from Monday, NDMA to assist KSDMA

The Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) to assess the damage caused by the landslide in Wayanad will begin on Monday. This is being done to define a strategy for recovery and reconstruction, including the estimation of financial costs across the impacted sectors.

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) and National Disaster Management Authority ( NDMA ) will jointly undertake the PDNA in Wayanad. This will be led by the Government of Kerala and will be jointly supported by NDMA, NIDM, and other agencies.

The total area of the landslide is estimated at 86,000 square meters at a length of 8 km. Ward numbers 10,11, and 12 of Meppadi Grama Panchayath were impacted by the landslide and these wards were notified as disaster affected. The loss of lives is currently 231 and 119 individuals are still missing. PDNA will be held from August 26-31.

PDNA will estimate the overall impact of the disaster event on the lives, livelihoods and property of the affected communities; and assess the loss and damage under the social, productive, health, infrastructure, tourism and livelihoods, forest and environment integrating gender and tribal inclusion. It will assess the impacts of the disaster to develop a recovery and reconstruction strategy to address the early, medium- and long-term recovery and reconstruction needs with costs and a timeline in one consolidated report.

It will also recommend institutional mechanisms and policy options to be undertaken in support of the recovery and reconstruction process and that promote long-term disaster resilience, according to an order issued by the Government.