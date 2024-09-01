Hema Committee report: WCC calls for action to transform film industry into gender-just workplace

Kochi: Amid the probe into the sexual assault allegations in the Malayalam film industry, Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) appealed to the government and other film organisations to rebuild a gender-just workplace in the film industry. On a Facebook post, WCC, an association of women in Mollywood, noted that women in the film industry courageously decided to break their silence on sexual assault they faced from prominent people, including actors and directors, following the release of the Hema Committee report.



"In light of the findings in the report, women have come forward to highlight the exploitation they face in their workplace. The report categorically states that gender discrimination in any form in a workplace has the same gravity as sexual atrocities. The report recommends a more stable and transparent system to curb the prevalent gender disparity in the film industry. Now is the time for the government and other film organisations to stand together and realise their responsibility in transforming the film industry into a gender-just workplace," wrote WCC.

Police registered more than 20 cases after more women raised sexual assault allegations against several prominent figures, including actors, directors and producers in Mollywood.

A rape case was registered against actor turned politician Mukesh over a Kochi-based woman's complaint. Meanwhile, actors Siddique, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju and director Ranjith were also booked in sexual assault cases. Hema Committee report that exposed sexual crimes and gender discrimination in the Malayalam film industry triggered a political row in Kerala as the opposition accused the LDF government of removing some pages from the report and protecting the offenders.

The Justice Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case and its report revealing instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry. Following the allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation cropping up against several actors and directors, the state government on August 25 announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team to probe them.