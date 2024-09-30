Court grants bail to Sreekutty in Kollam hit-and-run case

Kollam: The Kollam Principal Sessions Court on Monday granted bail to Dr Sreekutty (27), the second accused in the Mynagappally hit-and-run case.

A native of Thiruvananthapuram, Sreekutty was arrested by the Sasthamcotta police on charges of abetment to murder. However, the court ruled that she could not be considered an accused on these grounds, as she was seated in the car's back seat at the time of the accident. She is currently held at the Women’s Prison & Correctional Home in Attakkulangara, Thiruvananthapuram.

The primary accused, Karunagappally native Ajmal, faces charges under section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide. According to police, the duo were returning from a party drunk when their car hit a two-wheeler, fatally running over 45-year-old Kunjumol. Ajmal was driving the vehicle at that time. Shortly after the incident, Sreekutty was dismissed from her job at a private hospital in Karunagappally. Her previous bail plea had been rejected by the Sasthamcotta court just a week earlier.

Ajmal, who has a history of criminal activity, is also involved in multiple cases, including drug trafficking, sandalwood smuggling, and fraud, said cops. In his statement to the police, Ajmal claimed he fled the scene immediately after the accident, fearing an attack by the crowd that gathered there.