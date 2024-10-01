Sexual assault of 17-year-old boy: Search on for absconding CPM branch secretary

Kannur: The Taliparambu police have launched an intense search to apprehend a second CPM leader involved in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police arrested C Ramesan (51), the Secretary of the CPM Kurumathur Muyyam West Branch, in connection with the case. They are currently seeking P Aneesh, the Secretary of the CPM Muyyam Branch, who fled the crime scene. Following the police registration of the case, the CPM district committee expelled both leaders.



The police have booked the duo for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy on September 24. They have registered another case against Ramesan for sexually abusing a 20-year-old youth two years ago.

The incident came to light when the 17-year-old boy's friends found him exhausted. Ramesan and Aneesh had lured the boy to a vacant building on Sunday. The boy and his friends decided to set a trap to catch Ramesan and Aneesh when they arrived. They successfully apprehended Ramesan at the building; however, Aneesh managed to escape.

The two CPM activists were recently appointed as branch secretaries. The Muyyam West Branch was formed by bifurcating the original Muyyam branch. Aneesh is employed at a cooperative firm affiliated with the CPM. The Taliparambu police reported that the court has remanded Ramesan, and an investigation is underway to apprehend Aneesh.